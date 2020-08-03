City Council approves body cameras for police

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) will now be equipped with body cameras.
The Sioux City City Council has approved the resolution of buying body cams for the Sioux City Police Department
The city council will spend $260,000 to buy 120 cameras for the SCPD and anticipate six to eight weeks for the shipping training materials.
