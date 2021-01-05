City Council appoints members to new Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An idea to create more inclusiveness in city government and in the community is now a reality.

Sioux City City Council appointed the remaining members to the Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee. It’s a committee members say they hope will increase equity, diversity, and inclusiveness.

Members of the Sioux City NAACP said the idea behind creating Inclusive Sioux City came after the death of George Floyd.

“I believe the issues that we see in bigger cities aren’t happening here and it’s not to say that they won’t happen but we are trying to get in front of any and everything that may happen. This Inclusive Sioux City will allow us to have representation from every part of the community,” Sioux City Branch President, Ike Rayford, said.

Rayford said the committee stems from people sounding the alarm for more equality and representation.

“Let’s be the pioneers of this new committee and see what we can bring into Siouxland,” Peggy La, one of several community members appointed to the advisory committee, said.

“I hope to bring more diversity, more education and awareness of other ethnicities besides Asians. Just be a little more specific. There’s Chinese, Vietnamese, Thailand, Laos, Micronesians. There’s way more ethnicities besides what we think we see or what we think we know,” La said.

La owns Hong Kong Supermarket. She said she’s excited to bring her experience dealing directly with community members and their needs.

“You can include everybody and that makes the art that can come into the city and the schooling and the music and the tourism and ultimately business into the city and honestly people can come for the job but they’ll stay for the culture and that’s what we’re trying to impact,” committee member, Cody Hankerson, said.

Hankerson said he believes the more diverse the city, the stronger it becomes.

The inclusive committee will consist of a total of 11 members.