City considering removing traffic signals in three locations along Hamilton Boulevard

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City Engineering Division will be investigating the removal of three traffic signals along Hamilton Boulevard.

According to a release, as part of the SIMPCO’s Hamilton Boulevard Corridor Traffic Study, the City is considering removing three traffic signals in the following locations along Hamilton Boulevard:

W. 3rd Street and Hamilton Blvd.

W. 8th Street and Hamilton Blvd.

W. 22nd Street and Hamilton Blvd.

On August 11, the traffic signals will go through a 90-day evaluation period where the traffic signals will be turned off. During the first 30 days, the traffic signal will be placed in flash mode and stop sign control will be placed on the side-street approaches. Custom signs will be placed at each intersection to indicate that the signal is under study for removal. After 30 days, the signal will be turned off completely, will no longer flash, the signal heads will be covered and the evaluation will continue for another 60 days.

Prior to the removal study, the City will make temporary changes to the following intersections that will remain in effect for the duration of the 90-day evaluation period:

Temporary barricades will be utilized at 3rd Street to close the median break. Access on W. 3rd Street will be signed “Right Turn Only”. No Left-Turn signs will be added to the signal mast arms along Hamilton Boulevard. Stop signs will be added to W. 3rd Street, both east and west legs.

Revise the pavement markings at W. 8th Street to provide an exclusive right-turn lane and provide a shared thru/left turn lane. Modifications may be necessary to the west leg to align better align the thru movements, which may include the need for skip extension striping across Hamilton Boulevard. Stop signs will be added to 8th Street, both east and west legs.

Stop signs will be added to the approaches at W. 22nd Street.

Each signal location will be marked with signs regarding the possible removal of the signals.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs driving in these locations.

Beginning August 11, roadway users are encouraged to provide input online or by calling SIMPCO Regional Planner Hannah Neel at 898-6223.