City: Chicago quarantine won’t affect Sioux Gateway flights

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Chicago travel quarantine will not affect travel at the Sioux Gateway Airport, according to Sioux City.

City officials said that American Airlines will continue to offer three daily flights from Sioux City to Chicago and one daily flight to Dallas/Fort Worth as normal.



Chicago added Iowa to its list of 17 states where travelers must quarantine for two weeks upon arrival. Officials said that it does not impact people traveling through Chicago though.

Chicago officials are adding states to the list based on increasing numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

“All flights are still going through Chicago, so there are no restrictions. Sioux City is a great place to fly from because of the clean and open spaces within the terminal that allow for social distancing, along with short TSA lines,” Sioux Gateway Airport Board President David Bernstein said.

For more information, contact American Airlines through its website.

Latest Stories