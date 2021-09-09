Sioux City announces next phase in Hamilton Blvd traffic study

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Progress is underway in the evaluation of the removal of three traffic signals along Hamilton Boulevard.

According to the release, the City of Sioux City Engineering Division will begin Phase 2 this week as part of the SIMPCO Hamilton Boulevard Corridor Traffic Study.

Phase 2 will involve the signal lights at West 3rd Street, West 8th Street, and West 22nd Street being turned completely off and the area will be evaluated for another 60 days.

The area is part of a 90-day study evaluating the removal of traffic lights at certain locations on Hamilton Boulevard. Phase 1 of the trial period had the traffic lights flashing with stop signs placed at the intersections.