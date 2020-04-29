Citizenship program moves online to help Siouxland immigrants

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, N.E. (KCAU) – As business meetings, classroom learning, and doctor visits have all transitioned to online so has studying to become a U.S. Citizen.

“Early on, we identified the program must continue despite these challenges. So that’s why we’re hosting our classes online,” said Olga Guevara, executive director at Unity in Action.

Students enrolled in the Cities for Citizenship six-week program are turning to Zoom meetings for instructional time.

“At first it was a little difficult because we weren’t sure how to do everything, but little by little, I’ve figured out how to change some of the things so that they can easily download things and use them during the class,” said Vanessa Topete, an instructor for the Cities for Citizenship program.

The lessons focus on reading, writing, and speaking skills to help prepare them for the naturalization test.

“Their lessons that refer to the 100 questions, so at the same time they’re learning the history and the government and all that stuff while they are also answering the questions,” said Topete.

However, going online has not been an easy adjustment for every student.

“We’re trying to have more of a direct conversation with people and be more proactive as to what they need and can we assistant in any other ways,” said Guevara.

The online program is bringing immigrants one step closer to leadership roles, entrepreneurship, and the eligibility to vote.

“We want to empower individuals to be self sufficient, We find helping them with their citizenship preparation this is a way of empowering them,” said Guevara.

However, many of the students enrolled in the online preparation class are at a stand still, due to the U.S. Citizen and U.S. Immigration Services offices being temporarily closed due to COVID-19.