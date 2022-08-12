STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A man believed to have stolen multiple cars across eastern Nebraska has been arrested after authorities said a citizen saw him allegedly trying to steal a vehicle.

A deputy with the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office saw a vehicle about four miles east of Norfolk going west on Highway 275 Wednesday just before midnight. The deputy tried to make a stop for a minor traffic violation when the vehicle then fled at high speeds going over 100 mph leading authorities in a pursuit, according to a release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office. The fleeing vehicle entered the city of Norfolk, and the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns. It was later discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The release states about an hour later, that the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel McGuane, 36, of Lincoln, in Battle Creek for attempting to steal a vehicle.

A citizen had detained McGuane at gunpoint after allegedly witnessing him trying to steal a vehicle. McGuane told the citizen he had fled from law enforcement and crashed his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

After further investigation by multiple sheriff’s offices, authorities believe McGuane stole multiple vehicles as he traveled from Lincoln, Nebraska. McGuane is believed to have stolen a pickup in Lincoln before abandoning it near David City where he stole another pickup. He then allegedly abandoned that pickup near Wisner and then stole the Chrysler 300 that was involved in the pursuit. Authorities think that vehicle is somewhere in rural Battle Creek.

McGuane was arrested and charged with speeding 105/70, theft by receiving-stolen vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest in Stanton County. He was booked into the county jail.

The sheriff’s office said McGuane was recently released from parole after a prison sentence on theft and drug charges. He possibly faces multiple charges in multiple jurisdictions as the Stanton, Madison, Cuming, and Butler County Sheriff’s Offices are all involved in the ongoing investigation.