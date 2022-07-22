DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Set up began in Dakota City Friday morning for an upcoming circus.

The Culpepper and Merriweather Great Combined Circus is in Dakota City Friday night only.

The event kicked off with raising the Big Top. Siouxlanders will have the chance to see tigers, exotic birds, and acrobats at the event.

Leo Action is a circus clown and tour guide. He said the show was designed to go to the smaller communities that other shoulds would often bypass.

“When this show started off in the 80s, bigger and better was definitely what was common in the Circus. Big 5-ring, even 7-ring shows were on the road so for a 1-ring circus to work its way through your town would be the only opportunity that a lot of communities would have to have traveling entertainment be a part of their community,” said Action.

The show heads to Paulina, Iowa on Saturday but if you miss the Nebraska show, Action said they’ll be back in the state in 2024.