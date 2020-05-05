Cinco de Mayo revelers urged to use extra caution

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Dakota County is one of nine public health districts in Nebraska not being allowed to ramp up business because of the continued spread of the COVID-19. But that likely won’t keep folks from celebrating Cinco de Mayo on Tuesday.

May 5 is the day the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire in 1862 is annually celebrated.

Although bars and dine-in restaurant service in the metro remain closed, city leaders are reminding people planning to celebrate to use extra caution.

South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch said caution is a driving force as virus cases in Dakota County continue to rise.

“We want people to be safe and I know it’s a holiday and I know both Americans and Mexicans both celebrate Cinco De Mayo but many of my Mexican friends have said hey it’s safety over-celebrating right now,” Koch said.

Bars in Sioux City will remain closed through May 15.

