Chuck E. Cheese files for bankruptcy protection

IRVING, Texas (KCAU) – Chuck E. Cheese has announced its filing for bankruptcy protection on Thursday.

KCAU 9 reported that the Sioux City location shut its doors prior to the announcement, and now, many of its stores across the country will be doing the same following the announcement on Thursday.

The company was able to open 266 of its restaurants, but it’s still unclear how many of those locations will be able to be re-opened.

The Texas-based company said it will try to open up some locations and offer carry out while it negotiates the bankruptcy settlement.

