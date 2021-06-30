Christopher Morales sentenced to more than 50 years for role in New Year’s Day shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man convicted for his role in the Walker Street New Year’s Day shooting was sentenced Wednesday morning.

Christopher Morales, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and four counts of reckless use of a firearm on June 22 as part of a plea agreement.

As part of the plea deal, Morales was sentenced to 55 consecutive years. His fines were also suspended.

with an obligation to serve 70%, or 38 years, of the time.

He is ordered to pay $150,000 towards the estate of Mia Kritis, and during the trial, statements were read from the mother and father of Kritis and another victim who was shot and lived.

On January 1, the Sioux City Police Department received reports of shots fired at a residence on South Walker Street. Officers determined multiple shots had been fired into the residence and found victims inside the residence, including Kritis, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

As a part of a plea agreement, Anthony Bauer, 18, pleaded guilty in early June to second-degree murder, reckless use of a firearm, and two counts of reckless use of a firearm. Carlos Morales, another suspect, had pleaded not guilty to his charges in February. Liliana Gutierrez, the alleged driver for the shooting suspects, also pleaded not guilty in February to the charges of three counts of reckless use of a firearm and intimidation of a dangerous weapon.