Christopher Morales pleads not guilty to fatal New Year’s Day shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 19-year-old who was arrested in connection to the New Year’s Day shooting in Sioux City has pleaded not guilty on Friday.

According to a written arraignment, Christopher Morales has pleaded not guilty to his charges of first-degree murder, going armed with intent, and three counts of reckless use of a firearm.

Morales was at 2637 South Walker Street on January 1 around 12:50 a.m. when he forced someone into the residence at gunpoint.

He and others then shot into the residence numerous times with an assault-style rifle and 9mm handguns. At least four people were hit by the gunfire, and Mia Kritis, 18, of Sioux City, died as a result.

Morales was arrested on January 3 at 3:46 p.m. in the 1900 block of Douglas St. when he attempted to flee officers after they approached him. Once in custody, they found him to be in possession of a firearm.

Authorities also charged Carlos Morales, 18, of Sioux City and Anthony S. Bauer, 18, also known as Tony Diaz, with first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and three counts of reckless use of firearm. Morales and Bauer will be arraigned on February 2 and February 3.