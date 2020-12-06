Christmas tree sales are skyrocketing

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Christmas tree sales across the nation are skyrocketing.

One study found live tree sales are up by 29% so far in 2020. The trend is also seen in Siouxland at one Christmas tree vendor in Le Mars.

“For the last seven years we have gotten a real tree, and last year we decided to come here, and it was the best tree we have ever had, and we’re coming back again this year,” said Megan Arens, a Christmas tree buyer.

It’s a family tradition for Siouxlanders as the countdown to Christmas begins.

“We love decorating the tree together, wrapping presents, and putting them under the tree, and with a live tree, you have the smell in the morning, and we love waking up to that,” said Arens.

After one week of operation, Neck of the Woods Christmas Trees in Le Mars has already sold over 75% of their stock.

“I think we are probably going to run out. As far as the industry goes, there’s less farmers every year growing Christmas trees so the supply gets a little shorter, but we hope to continue to grow and provide quality trees for everyone every year,” said Kim Kirby, owner of Neck of the Woods Christmas Trees.

A shortage of live Christmas trees is happening in certain parts of the U.S. In some cases, it’s due to climate change, California wildfires, insects, and droughts. Here in Siouxland, live trees are selling out quickly as families are looking to enjoy more outdoor winter activities.

“We saw a lot of very enthusiastic returning customers. They were excited to get a jump start on Christmas and get their trees up, and we also saw a lot of first-time real tree owners, so that’s always fun,” said Kirby.

Live christmas trees can last up to five weeks with proper care.

“First thing would always be to get a fresh cut on the bottom just like you would with flowers at home, a fresh cut. Then I recommend pure clean water, no additives, and then we like them in front of the window, but it’s best to keep them out of the sun because that will dry them out,” said Kirby.

Some ways you can recycle Christmas trees is by chopping them up and using it as firewood or mulch.