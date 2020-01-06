Christmas light display donates $17,400 to local nonprofit

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Over the Christmas season, a light display in Le Mars asked visitors to donate to a local charity. On Monday, the money raised was given to the Christian Needs Center that will help them stay up and running throughout 2020.

Christmas Acres donated $17,400 to the nonprofit. This is a record number compared to last year when only $14,220 was donated. All the money will go towards helping the food pantry and holiday projects at the center.

“We do not realize that even in our small community of Le Mars there is such a need to help people, and the Christian Needs Center helps a lot of people, and this money we give them will help them,” said Rob Scheitler, the owner of Christmas Acres.

Scheitler’s Christmas Acre donation will go towards keeping food on their shelves for people who are struggling.

“The numbers are almost doubling per month. I would say on average, it used to be more like 30. Now, it’s like 50 or more. But that doesn’t count the families that come in, not just for food but the necessities for their families,” said Susan Vandriel, the coordinator at the Christian Needs Center.

When a single-family walks through the doors needing assistance they will receive a box with over 50 food items as well as meat, milk, eggs, and toiletries.

“There’s a lot of people that come in. There’s a lot of sad stories, there’s a lot of happy stories, but I just really enjoyed it,” said Christian Needs Center volunteer Pat Warner.

Warner has been volunteering at the center for almost 13 years. She’s noticed a growing trend of more elderly people walking through the door.

“People who have worked all their lives, a lot of them are in their seventies and eighties, and they just can’t make it on their social securities,” said Warner.

Volunteers say that without donations, the center wouldn’t be able to provide the food pantry and clothing to those in need.

“The community steps forward, so we’ve been very fortunate and especially with Rob Scheitler, with all that he has done for us and given to us that really helps us,” said Warner.

The Christian Needs Center said that their food pantry struggles during the summer months. Since so many people are generous during the holidays, they usually fall short by June and July.