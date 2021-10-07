Christmas in October? Siouxlander spreads holiday cheer with decorating business

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Despite Halloween being just weeks away, one Siouxlander is already busy helping people get into the Christmas spirit.

Hunter Vedral’s decorating business started 10 years ago with a favor.

“About 10 years ago, we were at church one day and this nice lady asked if I would clean her gutters and put up her Christmas lights, and so I said yes,” Vedral said. “I’ve been doing that for almost 10 years.”

He started decorating this year in late September and won’t stop until a week before Christmas.

“Right now, Christmas really is my life because I have started Christmas lights already so that’s what I do all day long, seven days a week,” Vedral said.

He likes decorating early because it makes him happy and said he’s not the only one.

“I think that is for some people too,” Vedral said. “They just like to get into the Christmas spirit a little bit earlier, so it makes me happy.”

He decorated 70 houses last year and already has 35 scheduled this season. It makes for a busy holiday season, but he says he loves helping Siouxland get into the holiday spirit.

“It makes me happy,” Vedral said. “I travel all around doing it, so I enjoy doing it, and I’ll definitely do it as long as I can.”

Vedral says he might expand to interior decorating in the future. If you want him to decorate your house this holiday season, you can visit his Facebook page.