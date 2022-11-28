PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Griswolds have nothing on Plymouth County’s very own Christmas Acres.

For 26 years, the Scheitlers have decked out their property with over 150,000 lights, numerous inflatables, and other holiday displays, drawing folks from all over the tri-state area.

What started as a personal passion for Rob Scheitler has turned into a tradition for many families.

Any donations made at the holiday display go to benefit the Christian Needs Center in Le Mars. Scheitler explains why those donations matter.

“There are so many people that need help, either with food, clothing or whatever. And so all the donations that come in that little box at the end of that driveway help feed and clothe so many people, and that’s our number one reason for doing Christmas Acres ” Scheitler said.

If you want some holiday cheer, Christmas Acres is open everyday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through December 31 at 18481 Impala Ave about six miles west of Le Mars.