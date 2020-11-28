Christmas Acres in full swing for 24th year

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — From Santa to snowmen and candy canes, there’s a little it of everything merry and bright at Christmas Acres.

“We had no idea when we started this 24 years ago that it would be this big and we had no idea we would bring in people from all over,” said Rob Scheitler, owner of Christmas Acres.

They come to see the lights over 200,000 to be exact as well as 800 blow molds 52 Street pole decorations and 164 lighted sculptures.

“But it’s really neat at night to see the people and the smile on their faces and the kids hanging out of the window to get their candy canes and its amazing even the kids they have their dollar out because they know if they give a dollar donation they will get a candy cane,” said Scheitler.

All donations go directly to the Christian Needs Center in Le Mars.

“Very grateful to everyone in our community for all the help they have given and rob especially he is amazing,” said Susan Vandriel, with the Christian Needs Center.

Last year, Christmas Acres donated over $17,000. The funds to helping purchase food, clothing, gas cards, and family Christmas baskets

“Adopt a family program is what we call it so families sign up for thier kids for christmas we buy slippers, pajamas, give them a christmas dinner, they get some games and movies,” said Vandriel.

Scheitler said he’s hopeful he can beat his donation record from last year. Especially with the influx of visitors during the opening weekend.

“We took in a record amount of money, $3,720, and our goal is to bring a smiles to peoples faces and joy to their heart and i think that’s what we’ve been doing,” said Scheitler.

Christmas Acres is open until December 31.