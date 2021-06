SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While the Riverfront Project is still a ways from being completed, a small sign of progress can be seen along the Missouri.

Crews have been installing playground equipment for the Chris Larsen Riverfront Project. City officials said constriction is currently on schedule.

Phase Two of the project is expected to wrap up by the end of 2022.

For more information on the project, click here.