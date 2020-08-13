Chris Larsen Park fundraiser tops $62,000

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A fundraising campaign for a Sioux City park that is being redeveloped continues to grow.

The drive benefiting Chris Larsen Park along the riverfront has now reached $62,728.

The fundraising campaign will help the city secure a grant from the Iowa Economic Department Authority’s Enhance Iowa fund that totals $578,144.

As part of the eligibility requirements, the Enhance Iowa Board requested an increased amount of community donations to show support of the project.

Officials with the local Parks and Recreation foundation are still accepting donations and the group hopes to present the fundraising campaign to the Enhance Iowa board later this month.

People can donate by credit card by clicking here.

The first phase of development took place in June. As part of the project, they plan to include three shelters, restroom facilities, two basketball courts, a dog park for small and large dogs, active

recreation lawn, gardens, native plantings, and playground equipment.