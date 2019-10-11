Chris Janson coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Country music artist Chris Janson is coming to Sioux City in 2020.

He will be performing at the Orpheum Theatre on January 30.

Tickets will go on sale on October 18 at 10 a.m. online at OrpheumLive.com or visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Event Center.

Janson is known for his big hit “Buy Me A Boat.” His upcoming album, Real Friends, will also be released on October 18.

