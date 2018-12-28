Choosing an ice-melt that's safe for your pets

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - The icy conditions can cause a problem even if you're not out driving on the road.

Walking on icy pavement can be just as dangerous if the proper precautions are not taken.

Right now there is a huge demand for ice melt products at stores like Bomgaars. Assistant store manager Chuck Littsen told KCAU 9 there was a steady stream of customers all day Thursday coming in for ice melt solutions.

Littsen encourages home and business owners to also keep pets and other animals in mind when choosing an ice melt product. He says the best products include magnesium chloride.

"That is one of the key ingredients that actually makes this ice melt a little different from the others. It is environmentally friendly, it will not turn your lawn yellow when the snow melts in the springtime and it's pet-friendly. It won't burn your pet's paws or anything like that," Littsen said.

Littsen advises people not to use softener salt to treat walkways because it's not pet-friendly.