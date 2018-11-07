Chilly week, snow chance Thursday night

A chilly week ahead in Siouxland. We are going to be sticking well below the average of where we should be this time of the year.

Temperatures will only reach the 20’s to low 40’s this week, when we should reach the upper 40’s.

There is a chance to see some snow showers on Thursday night still. The chance is not strong right now, but we are still expecting at least a few flakes to fall. Some of our models are still keeping us dry out there, but it does look like we could see around a dusting to an inch in Sioux City.

When we travel to northwest Iowa, we could see a touch more, generally around a half an inch to an inch.

This will not be a major snowfall event, but most roads will not be pre-treated. This means Friday morning, roads might be on the slippery side, so take things a bit easier if the snow does end up falling enough to stick to the roads.

Chilly and below average temperatures will remain throughout the rest of the weekend, but we do look to remain dry for the rest of the week after the light snow expected Thursday night.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News