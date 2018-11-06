Chilly week ahead with a snow chance

A chilly day yesterday, and we have a week ahead of below average temperatures.

We are looking at dropping temperatures with highs only reaching the 30’s and low 40’s for much of the rest of the week.

With temperatures this cold as we are expecting, most of the precipitation that ends up moving through could fall as snow! The good news is there is not a lot of precipitation expected for this next week.

We do have one chance to see some snow this week ahead however. It is looking like a cold front pushing through on Thursday night could bring some precipitation to the area. With cold temperatures, this will end up falling as snow, but whatever falls will end up being light.

Some of the more aggressive models are showing around a half an inch up to an inch of snow around Siouxland. Other models are showing a dusting at best. There is still a good chance we will see nothing, but the risk to see some snow on the ground Friday morning is alive right now.

Most of the snow will fall south of Omaha, so if this system shifts further south in the next few days, we could end up remaining dry this week.

Temperatures fall to a chilly 31 degrees for Friday, and we do not see much recovery in the extended forecast unfortunately.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News