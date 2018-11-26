Chilly week ahead in Siouxland

The winter storm crept to the south of Siouxland over the weekend, but the very cold temperatures still hit us hard.

Temperatures this morning are very cold. We are sitting in the teens to start out the day. Wind speeds are also around 10-15mph to start out the morning. When you factor that in with the cold temperatures, wind chills are nearing zero, with some areas seeing below zero wind chills.

There will be partly cloudy skies to start, but by the noon hour, we will be seeing plenty of sunshine, and that will stick around.

With a persisting NW breeze at 10-15mph throughout the day, we will stay on the cooler side of things. Well below our average temperature.

High temperatures will get stuck in the upper 20’s, but with plenty of sunshine tomorrow, we will heat up to the low 30’s.

Temperatures will slightly recover to the low to mid 40’s by the middle of the week, but we see another big cooldown afterwards for the weekend.

There is a chance to see some mixed precipitation on Saturday. Right now it is looking to remain light, but we are going to continue watching this throughout the week ahead.

Temperatures will drop back into the 30’s for the weekend.

Overall this month we are behind average in terms of snowfall, but is anyone really complaining this early?

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News