Chilly temperatures settling into Siouxland

It was a chilly day in Siouxland yesterday, and the rest of the week we can expect much of the same.

Temperatures only reached the mid 20’s yesterday, and we are looking for a very similar day today, although the scattered flurries and freezing drizzle will be gone.

Slightly dry air has moved into Siouxland, so that should nix any of those pesky flurries we were seeing yesterday.

Heading to tonight, we will see the cloud coverage moving out. This will set us up for a nice Wednesday with plenty of sunshine out there and warmer temperatures.

We are expecting plenty of snow to start melting on Wednesday, but with the amount on the ground, it will take a while before we start to see it all melted.

Wednesday we are looking to finally jump above the freezing mark again, although it looks like one of the few days this week that we could see that.

A weak cold front will cool us back down for Thursday, but we are not expecting any precipitation with this system.

Temperatures will slowly make a recovery afterwards into the weekend. Sunday we are expecting upper 20’s, and then back above the freezing mark for next Monday.

Overall, it is looking like a dry, but cold week ahead.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News