Children’s YouTube celebrity making stop in Sioux City

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy of Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A children’s entertainment YouTube star will be visiting Sioux City this summer.

According to a press release from the Tyson Events Center, Blippi, a YouTube children’s content creator, is performing a tour across North America.

Blippi The Musical will be at the Tyson Events Center on July 15, and tickets go on sale on Friday. Visit the website to buy tickets.

If you’re unable to visit the website, you can also call 712-279-4850 or visit the Primebank Box Office to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories