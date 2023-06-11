STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Fire Safety House has arrived at the station and is being refurbished by Storm Lake Fire Department members. Officials say that it is an important new tool for safety education.

According to a release from the City of Storm Lake, the Fire Safety House will be debuting on June 25 at Awaysis Park during the Kids’ Fest.

“It’s a fantastic teaching tool,” said Fire Chief Glenn Schlesser, “I’ve been familiar with this concept since very early in my career when I was working in suburban Chicago. It’s been a goal of mine to bring one to storm lake since I arrived here.”

The release states that Schlesser was able to work with a retired firefighter who offered the house for a “very friendly price.”

The fire house teaches children how to take action in the event of a fire at home and has two levels. The lower level looks like a regular living room and a kitchen with a simulated “glow stove” that can show the dangers of unattended cooking.

The upper level looks like a bedroom with a window exit and a fire escape ladder. Additionally, children will be able to learn how to tell if an exit is safe based on the temperature of a door that heats up. The release specified that the door heats up to a safe level for educational purposes.

There is also a control room in the house that allows operators to fill the rooms with safe, water-based “smoke” to teach children how to stay below the level of smoke inhalation. The house is also equipped with smoke detectors, lights, audio, and children can learn how to call 911 in an emergency situation.

The fire house is the latest example of how the Storm Lake Fire Department has worked to bring fire safety awareness to the community.

Kids’ Fest will take place from noon until 3 p.m., and admission is free. The event is co-sponsored by the City of Storm Lake and King’s Pointe Waterpark Resort.