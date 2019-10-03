Children’s Closet proceeds to benefit Siouxland organizations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Annual Children’s Closet is coming up this weekend. The sale is put on by the 1st Congregational UCC at the church, 4600 Hamilton Boulevard. It will be open Friday, October 4 from 9 am to 7 pm and Saturday, October 5 from 9 am to noon.

Thousands of gently used baby, child, and junior items will be for sale. The consigners get 80% of their sales and the other 20% of sales are donated to local women and children agencies.

In past years, the church has donated to the CSADV, Women Aware, and Community Action Agency.

Barbie Knepper, with 1st Congregational UCC, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview.