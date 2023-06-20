SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Public Library provided furry and affectionate listeners to help kids read. The library invited students in kindergarten through 5th grade to practice reading out loud with seven pups by their side.

Organizers said the program has been going since 2007 to boost kids’ self-confidence when developing reading skills.

“And it’s just a great opportunity for kids to come and kind of get their confidence and self-esteem up by reading to the dogs cause the dogs have a very calming effect and they’re not going to correct them if they have the word wrong or something in the book. So it’s been a very fun program,” said Carol Harder, library assistant.

Along with being good listeners, the dogs who attended the event were all certified therapy dogs through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs Program.