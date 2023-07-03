SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Summer reading is not always just about the stories.

Over at the Sioux City Public Library kids were treated to a Lego challenge as a part of their summer reading program. The kids could build anything they wanted as long as it floats. and were provided books to give them some inspiration. Staff at the library tell KCAU 9 it helps kids build important skills.

“You’re thinking about how kids read and the motion from left to right, all of those things keep their brain growing and learning and we just love a reason to coming together with their families,” said Adrienne Dunn of Sioux City Public Library.

Coming up later this week kids will be able to learn to code with Ozobots. That event is this coming Thursday and pre-registration is required.