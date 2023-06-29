SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) — Children were able to learn the basics of fishing in Salix this week.

Over at Brown’s Lake children between the ages of 7 and 12 learned about the freshwater ecosystems in Iowa and the animals that live in the water. The Woodbury County Conversation provided the fishing poles, bait, and expertise to teach these kids how to fish. They told KCAU 9 that its a great way to continue a love of the outdoors.

“So that’s a big part of is getting kids outside and having them enjoy the outdoors so that when they’re older they also teach their kids how to love the outdoors so then we keep the earth how we found it,” said Madalyn Derochie, naturalist intern at woodbury county conservation

Tomorrow Woodbury County Conservation will host a meet the animals event at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center at 10 a.m.