HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) — A child died from life-threatening injuries following a UTV crash near Hinton.

According to a release, the Plymouth County Sheriffs Office received a 911 call at approximately 11:46 a.m. on Wednesday of a UTV crash with injuries that occurred at a residence in the 28000 block of Hill Lane, located west of Hinton.

The release stated that during the investigation, officials learned that an eight-year-old boy was driving an unregistered 2012 Polaris Ranger, owned by the homeowner. The child lost control of the UTV in a grassy area of their residence which caused the vehicle to roll over onto its top.

The boy was partially ejected from the UTV causing life threatening injuries and was transported to a Sioux City hospital by Hinton Ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased.

The name of the eight-year-old victim is not being released.

The Plymouth County Sheriffs Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol and the Hinton Ambulance and Fire Department.

The accident remains under investigation.