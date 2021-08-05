Chief Judge Hoffmeyer’s years of service celebrated at ceremony

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After serving the Third Judicial District as chief judge for the last 13 years, Judge Duane Hoffmeyer is resigning from his post.

However, Hoffmeyer will still serve the 16 northwest Iowa counties under the Third District as a senior judge.

On Thursday, a ceremony held at the Woodbury County Courthouse honored his achievements. Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen spoke on Hoffmeyer’s legacy.

“He has been a leader from the bench not just in the Sioux City area, but across the entire state. He has been a leader amongst the chiefs and one of the fellow chief judges referred to him as a leader of leaders,” Christensen said.

District Judge Patrick Tott of Sioux City has been appointed as Chief Judge of the Third Judicial District and begins his new duties on August 6.