Chicago homicide suspect arrested in Clive, Iowa

CLIVE, Iowa (WOI) – Federal law enforcement officials have arrested a Chicago homicide suspect in central Iowa.

Homicide suspect Conny L. Miles, Jr., 33, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Clive after the Chicago Police Department obtained a warrant for his arrest. Miles Jr. was charged in two shooting deaths in October 2007, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The Southern Iowa Fugitive Task Force began searching for Miles Jr. on Thursday afternoon after receiving a tip from the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Investigators located him driving near his suspected residence and followed him to a local convenience store on Hickman Road where they were able to take Miles into custody.

Miles Jr. was booked into the Polk County Jail where he awaits extradition back to Chicago.