Cherokee woman killed in head-on crash

DENISON, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 59 on Saturday; the crash also injured three other people.

According to a crash report, around 7:28 a.m., Theresa Denery, 30, of Cherokee, was in a vehicle traveling north on Highway 59, and Corina Campa, 39, of Denison, was driving south on Highway 59. The northbound vehicle crossed the center line and hit the vehicle that was traveling south.

Denery was pronounced dead at the scene. Campa, Esmeralda Luna, 21, of Denison, and a 7-year-old child were taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha to treat injuries. Luna and the child were passengers in the southbound vehicle.

The report also stated Denery, Campa, Luna, and the child were all wearing seatbelts during the collision.