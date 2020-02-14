Cherokee woman killed in crash just outside Marcus

MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman from Cherokee is dead after a deadly collision just outside Marcus, Iowa.

The collision took place at the intersection of Highway 4 and D Avenue Thursday around 3:45 p.m, according to a crash report by the Iowa State Patrol.

They said that Alexa Brewster, 26, of Cherokee, was stopped on D Avenue in the southbound lae and tried turning east onto Highway 3. At the same time, David Ten Naple, 52, of Le Mars, was driving a semi west on Highway 3 and collided with Brewster’s vehicle.

Brewster’s car ended in the north ditch, and the semi came to rest in the eastbound lane of Highway 3.

Brewster was killed as a result of the crash. The report said she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.