MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland woman has been identified as the victim killed in a car vs. semi accident near Marcus, Iowa.

According to a release from the Iowa State Patrol, Alexa Brewster, 26, of Cherokee, Iowa, was turning onto Highway 3 in her car when she was hit by an oncoming semi.

The semi was driven by David Tennaple, 52, of Le Mars.

Tennaple was not injured.

Brewster ended up dying after the crash.

The report did say Brewster was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.