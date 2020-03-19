Cherokee Taco John’s offers free meals to elderly

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Taco John’s in Cherokee announced Friday they will be offering a free meal to elderly community members to help them through the current situation created by COVID-19.

To receive a free meal, Taco John’s asks that elderly citizens call 712-225-0374 and let the restaurant know when they would like to pick up their meal.

The Mexican food restaurant said they will be offering a crispy or soft-shell taco and a Potato Ole for any elderly citizen for free, no questions said.

The Cherokee Taco John’s said the free meals are to help protect the elderly community.

“Much like all of you, we have seen some unusual times right now. We have been giving great thought about what we can do to help our elderly throughout these circumstances,” Taco John’s said.

