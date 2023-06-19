CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) — A member from central insurance of Cherokee was at Monday night’s meeting and provided an update on insurance options for the district.

School officials only have 11 business days to consider whether or not to take up these options. The school board would still need to approve the policies. One of the biggest hills to get over is the district’s new weapons policy that could arm about 45 staff members as soon as next school year.

EMC Insurance declined to renew the school district’s property and casualty insurance as a result of the district’s new weapons policy.

The district’s coverage expires June 30. Its emergency operations and crisis plan don’t contemplate armed staff intervening in the event of a mass shooter. And the costs of implementing the weapons policy have not been felt by the general fund.

Though it passed last fall, a change to the Cherokee Community School District’s firearms policy to arm staff was just one reason EMC insurance chose not to continue to insure the school district. The school board president says they have alternatives.

“But we are always looking for additional ways to improve. So this weapon’s policy, is it our only thing we’re doing for safety? No absolutely not, but it’s one of the tools in our tool belt that we want to move forward with to help protect our students and staff.” said Jodi Thomas, school board president

Board members said the school won’t be without insurance. In fact, every year they look at insurance providers to see which one is the best.

The board also approved the school district’s district’s superintendent Kim Lingenfelter will retire from Cherokee Community School District at month’s end. Her eight-year tenure will come to a close as her eldest son, Andrew, was recently diagnosed with advanced metastatic pancreatic cancer, which has spread to other parts of the body.