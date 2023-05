CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) — One of Iowa’s longest-running rodeos is back for their 57th year. The Cherokee PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) Rodeo opens the gates on Thursday, June 1 with events wrapping up on Saturday, June 3. Below is a full schedule of events.

THURSDAY

4:00 p.m. – Gates Open– Western Vendors, Kids’ activities, Pony Rides, Petting Zoo, Concessions, Beer Garden

7:30 p.m. – Rodeo Performance featuring Mutton Bustin!

FRIDAY

9:00 a.m. – Cherokee PRCA Rodeo Golf Tournament

4:00 p.m. – Gates Open– Western Vendors, Kids’ activities, Pony Rides, Petting Zoo, Concessions, Beer Garden

7:30 p.m. – Rodeo Performance

SATURDAY

4:00 p.m. – Rodeo Parade – Begins at 9th Street & Main Street, travels east on Main Street, ending at N. Saratoga Ave. & Main Street.

4:00 PM Gates Open – Western Vendors, Kids’ activities, Pony Rides, Petting Zoo, Concessions, Beer Garden

5:30 – 6:30 PM — Brad Morgan Band: Brad Morgan is a Country Music Artist and Songwriter who was born and raised on a farm near Manning, IA. While currently residing in Nashville, TN, he continues to build on the success he has had in Iowa and the Midwest Region.

7:30 PM – Rodeo Performance

10:00 PM – 12:00 AM – Brad Morgan Band Free with admission to rodeo.