Cherokee Police seeking public’s help in locating 2 missing elderly adults

Barbara and Kenneth Arndt. Photo Courtesy of the Cherokee Police Department.

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Cherokee Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating two elderly adults who went missing on Monday.

Officials said Barbara Arndt, 78, and Kenneth Arndt, 79, were both last seen on Monday around 11 a.m. leaving the Menards parking lot in Sioux City and heading east on Hwy 20.

They were driving in a blue 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe with the license plate number DB 826. Both Barbara and Kenneth have health issues.

If you locate them, please call the Cherokee Communications Center at 712-255-6728.