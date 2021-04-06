Cherokee Police say 2 missing elderly adults found in Omaha

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: The Cherokee Police Department has notified the Sioux City Police Department that Barbra and Kenneth Arendt have been located in Omaha, Neb.

Cherokee Police said the couple was located after a traffic accident in Omaha. The details of the incident are not available at this time.



Their family has been notified.

The Cherokee Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating two elderly adults who went missing on Monday.

Officials said Barbara Arndt, 78, and Kenneth Arndt, 79, were both last seen on Monday around 11 a.m. leaving the Menards parking lot in Sioux City and heading east on Hwy 20.

They were driving in a blue 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe with the license plate number DB 826. Both Barbara and Kenneth have health issues.

If you locate them, please call the Cherokee Communications Center at 712-255-6728.