WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been named the new CEO of Hy-Vee.

The Chairman and CEO of Hy-Vee Randy Edeker named Aaron Wiese as Hy-Vee’s next CEO. The change will go into effect on October 1.

Wiese is currently the vice chairman of Hy-Vee, Inc. and the president of the company’s supply chain and subsidiaries. Jeremy Gosch will remain as the company’s president and chief operating officer, overseeing retail operations.

“Both Aaron and Jeremy have been trusted leaders of our executive team for many years, and I am thankful for the leadership they continue to provide our great company,” said Randy Edeker, chairman of the board and CEO of Hy-Vee. “With this announcement, I can continue to focus on Hy-Vee’s strategy and evolution in today’s changing environment while Jeremy can focus on overseeing our stores and Aaron can focus on the day-to-day operations of the overall company.”

Edeker will continue to serve as Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board.

Wiese’s career with Hy-Vee began in 1993 while he was in college. In 2012, he joined Hy-Vee’s executive staff as director, real estate strategic planning. His career at Hy-Vee continued to move forward until he was promoted to his current position in December 2021.

“Aaron is ready to help me lead the company as chief executive officer,” Edeker said. “He has a strong vision for the total breadth of our company and is extremely knowledgeable in many areas. With Aaron as CEO, Hy-Vee continues to be positioned for incredible growth and innovation.”

Wiese attended Washington High School in Cherokee and received a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Northern Iowa.

Gosch’s Hy-Vee career kicked off in Coralville in 1995 where he spent the next 12 years moving into retail operations management roles. In 2012, he joined the company’s executive staff eventually moving up to his current position in December 2021.

Gosch is only the fifth president in Hy-Vee’s 92-year history.