CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Cherokee, Iowa, man won $10,000 from an Iowa Lottery scratch game.

William Brady claimed his prize money from the “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game Tuesday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office, according to a release from the Iowa Lottery.

Brady bought the winning ticket at Casey’s store on Second Street in Cherokee.

Brady’s win was the 58th $10,000 prize claimed from the scratch game of a total of 76 $10,000 prizes.