SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Cherokee man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Dustin Coates, 36, admitted to being involved in a conspiracy to distribute meth. The amount is estimated at 1.4 kilograms of meth, 150 grams of which were pure.

Officials expect he was involved from March 2021 until his arrest on March 8 of 2022.

Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle driven by Coates when they saw him throw two baggies of meth while he fled from the stop on foot. Officials said that he admitted that he planned to distribute more than 60 grams of meth to someone else.

Coates was sentenced in Sioux to 180 months imprisonment, after which he must serve 10 years of supervised release.