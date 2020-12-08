Cherokee man killed in head-on collision

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) – A man died Monday night after a head-on collision with a semi.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Bradley Herwig, 50, of Cherokee, was driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan south while in the northbound lanes of Highway 59 south of Cherokee Monday around 8:42 p.m.

They said the the Dodge Caravan then collided head on with a semi going north on the highway.

Herwig sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The report said that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the semi, Oscar delos Reyes Barrera, 28, of Pamdale, California, was taken to the Cherokee Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.