CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Cherokee man was killed after he allegedly lost control of his motorcycle Tuesday.

At around 3 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a crash on T Avenue north of Highway 3, according to a report from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

While investigating the crash, officials said that Lawrence Schlichting, 75, was traveling south on T Avenue when he lost control of a 2005 Harley Davidson he was driving and ended up in the ditch.

Officials said that Schlichting died at the scene.