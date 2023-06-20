SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Cherokee Man was sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison after he sexually abused a child under the age of 12.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, James Franklin Buckingham, 33, of Cherokee pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a minor under the age of 12 back in February but was recently sentenced to federal prison by US District Court Chief Judge Leonard Strand.

Buckingham admitted in a plea agreement that he abused the child and also took four videos of him abusing the child.

Buckingham will have to serve 354 months in prison and there is no parole in the federal system. After his time in prison, Buckingham will have to serve seven years on supervised release. He will also have to pay $4,116.35 in restitution to his victim.

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood. The project, which was started in 2006 uses state, federal and local resources to apprehend and prosecute those who abuse children. The case was investigated by the Cherokee Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.