Cherokee man arrested for OWI, drug possession following car crash

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – A Cherokee man was arrested on charges involving intoxication and drugs following a car crash on Sunday evening.

On Sunday at 5:48 p.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash one mile east of Sioux Center at 390th Street.

Officials report that William Sisemore, 34, of Cherokee, was driving east, lost control of the vehicle, and entered the south ditch. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle sustained approximately $2,000 in damages.

Deputies said they determined that Sisemore’s driver’s license was barred, found illegal drugs in his possession, and suspected he was under the influence of alcohol.

Sisemore was taken to the Sioux County Jail and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while intoxicated (third offense), possession of methamphetamine, driving a motor vehicle while driver’s license barred, and no motor vehicle insurance.

