CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Cherokee man has been accused of leaving the scene after hitting a bicyclist in December.

According to complaint documents filed by the Cherokee Police Department, officials received a report at 8:32 p.m. on December 26, 2022, of a bicyclist laying on the road at 6th and West Willow Street.

After investigating, it was determined that Casey Herwig, 29, of Cherokee, allegedly struck the bicyclist and kept going. The victim did not survive.

The documents state that officials found his vehicle on the 800 block of West Willow Street. They were able to match damage from his vehicle to parts that were found at the scene of the incident.

When interviewing Herwig, he allegedly told officers that he knew that he had hit something, but didn’t know what it was. Officers asked if it was possible that he hit someone, and he allegedly said, “could’ve been.”

A warrant for Herwig’s arrest was issued on May 11, 2023, and he was arrested the following day.

He has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death with a bond of $10,000.